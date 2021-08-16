LG hoists 100 feet high tricolor atop Hari Parbat

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor expressed gratitude to the Indian Army, Flag Foundation of India, Naveen Jindal, CRPF, SMC and the people of UT for this proud initiative.

“Our tricolor is a symbol of selflessness, purity, and sacrifice. It belongs to all of us equally and unites us in diversity. Thousands of brave soldiers shed their blood to protect its prestige so that future generations can live in a socially and economically inclusive system. Today, in the shadow of the tricolor, we are showing the path of inclusiveness to the world,” observed the Lt Governor.

“I salute the brave soldiers of Army, Para Military, Jammu and Kashmir Police. Their valor and sacrifice has taken the country to the highest level of progress. J&K’s fast-growing economy, social upliftment is the true reflection of their sheer grit and commitment,” the Lt Governor, according to an official handout, said.

“On this occasion, I also bow to the families of the freedom fighters who sacrificed their present for the future of the nation,” the Lt Governor added.

“The National Flag is a representation of our renaissance, development and aspirations of the youth, and the journey of India in the last 75 years,” said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor quoted Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and said: “This flag is a treaty of the past and present. This is the ancestral property left by the heroes of our freedom struggle who are part of the cause of this great day of Indian Independence. In this flag, the Ashoka Chakra is the wheel of justice for us, the wheel of dharma and those who work under this flag should follow the principle of truth and dharma”.

“Freedom fighter Govind Malviya ji had said in the Constituent Assembly that this tricolor is self-respect of the country, and the most beloved & valuable wealth for the countrymen,” the Lt Governor said.

As a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the idea for the Tricolor atop Hari Parbat was conceptualized by the Indian Army, and completed with the support of Flag Foundation of India, J&K Government, Central Reserve Police Force and the people of Kashmir, the official statement said.

Lt Gen DP Pandey, General Officer Commanding (GOC) 15 Corps; Jagdambika Paul, Public Accounts Committee Member & Member Parliament; Navin Jindal, President, Flag Foundation of India besides senior officers of Army and civil administration were present on the occasion.

Junaid Azim Mattu, Mayor, Srinagar Municipal Corporation; Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary to the Government, Home Department; Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lt Governor; Pandurang K Pole, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir and Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir also accompanied the Lt Governor.