LG hoists tricolour in Srinagar

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha hoisted the tricolour at the function on the occasion of 76th Independence Day in Srinagar on Monday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the LG inspected the parade and took a salute at an impressive march past.

The spokesman said that the Independence Day parade consisted of various contingents of BSF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB, JKAP IRP, JKP women contingents, SDRF, Fire and Emergency services, J&K Police, Civil Defence, Forest Protection Force, National Cadet Corps, school students, Brass Bands of J&K Police, BSF, and J&K Police Pipe Band.

He said that evoking the spirit of patriotic ethos, students and cultural artists presented colourful cultural items while the celebrations of the 76th Independence Day remembered the sacrifices of the brave hearts and martyrs, and rekindled the spirit of the Indian freedom movement.