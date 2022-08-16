LG hoists tricolour in Srinagar

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha hoisted the tricolour at the function on the occasion of 76th Independence Day in Srinagar on Monday.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the LG inspected the parade and took a salute at an impressive march past.
The spokesman said that the Independence Day parade consisted of various contingents of BSF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB, JKAP IRP, JKP women contingents, SDRF, Fire and Emergency services, J&K Police, Civil Defence, Forest Protection Force, National Cadet Corps, school students, Brass Bands of J&K Police, BSF, and J&K Police Pipe Band.
He said that evoking the spirit of patriotic ethos, students and cultural artists presented colourful cultural items while the celebrations of the 76th Independence Day remembered the sacrifices of the brave hearts and martyrs, and rekindled the spirit of the Indian freedom movement.
The spokesman said that cultural pageantry with themes of national integration demonstrated the shared commitment to fundamental values of social harmony, and the artists representing the glorious composite heritage also exhibited glimpses of a new and resurgent J&K.
He said that the energetic performances of Bhand Pather and Bhangra dance were also presented on the occasion.
The spokesman said that the LG handed over cash prizes to the student groups who excelled in the cultural items.
He said that the winners of the national anthem singing competition were also felicitated at the J&K-level Independence Day event.
Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh Justice Pankaj Mithal, State Election Commissioner K K Sharma, judges of the High Court, Panchayat Raj Institution representatives, Mayor Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Junaid Azim Mattu, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, DGP Dilbag Singh, GOC 15 Corps Lt Gen Amardeep Singh Aujla, former legislators, senior civil, Police, and Army officers, political and social activists were present on the occasion at Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium in Srinagar.