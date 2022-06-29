LG holds meeting with senior political leaders to discuss Yatra arrangements, management

“Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra is a reflection of our composite culture and people belonging to all the faiths are contributing to make it successful”, the Lt Governor said.

All the senior leaders in the meeting speaking in one voice observed that Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra is like a big festival, a celebration of Kashmiriyat for common man of J&K and each & every citizen of UT will ensure warm hospitality & comfort of the pilgrims. The senior leaders appealed to the people for their continuous support and assistance in the conduct of the Yatra, which is pride of Jammu Kashmir and reflection of unity in diversity. The senior leaders also observed that Yatra is a vital part of J&K’s economy and livelihood source for a large number of local people.