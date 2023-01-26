LG hosts Republic Day ‘At Home’

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha hosted the ‘At Home’ reception at the Raj Bhavan on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the LG interacted with the invitees from different walks of life and exchanged Republic Day greetings with them.
“The family members of the martyrs of J&K Police, security forces, ex-servicemen and the changemakers of J&K were among the special invitees,” he said.
The spokesman said that the customary ‘At Home’ was attended by the Chief Justice (A) J&K and Ladakh High Court; Chief Election Commissioner of J&K; Vice Chancellors of universities of J&K; former legislators; PRI and ULB representatives; heads and representatives of various social and political organisations; eminent citizens; national awardees; prominent artists; sportspersons; media persons; besides senior civil, Police and Army officers, and senior government officials.