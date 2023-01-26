LG hosts Republic Day ‘At Home’

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha hosted the ‘At Home’ reception at the Raj Bhavan on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the LG interacted with the invitees from different walks of life and exchanged Republic Day greetings with them.

“The family members of the martyrs of J&K Police, security forces, ex-servicemen and the changemakers of J&K were among the special invitees,” he said.