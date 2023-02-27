LG inaugurates `192 Cr power infra projects

“We have achieved huge capacity addition under the centrally-sponsored schemes and PMDP projects. Of the 195 projects, 135 have been completed and the remaining 60 projects will be completed in the coming months,” the LG said.

He said that the power scenario in J&K, which was in shambles for decades, had witnessed a major turnaround with more electricity being supplied, especially in far-flung areas as compared to the previous years.

The LG said that in Kashmir, additional capacities were created during the winter to enable peak demand and 10 percent more power was supplied compared to last year.

“For the first time, in a single year of the total 30 grid stations, 11 stations have been augmented,” he said.

The LG said that the power supply position in the Jammu region had improved after the addition of new system capacities.

“These initiatives exemplify our commitment for inclusive development and to fulfill the needs of the common man,” he said.