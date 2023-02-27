LG inaugurates `192 Cr power infra projects

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the power infrastructure projects worth Rs 192 crores on Monday.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the 25 projects inaugurated included 22 receiving stations costing Rs 50 crore, smart metering project costing Rs 62.88 crore, and Smart Metering App - Smart Bill Sahuliyat, and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition system at a cost of Rs 79.27 crore.
In presence of the LG, KPDCL signed MoUs worth Rs 1814 crore and JPDCL Rs 2174 crore with PESL (PGCIL), RECPDCL, and NTPC for implementation of Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) that would strengthen distribution infrastructure and improve electricity supply to urban and rural areas.
Dedicating the power infrastructure projects to the people, the LG said that the inaugurated projects would add to the existing distribution capacity and provide quality power supply to the households and existing and upcoming industrial units.
He said that the completion of projects under the MoUs signed would go a long way to achieve the goal of providing 24x7 quality power to the people of J&K.
“We have made dedicated efforts to increase generation, transmission, and distribution capacity and ensured that the people of J&K have access to hassle-free power supply,” the LG said.
He said that the projects undertaken for the creation of new receiving stations and augmentation of existing stations would ensure quality and reliable power supply to the people.
“We have achieved huge capacity addition under the centrally-sponsored schemes and PMDP projects. Of the 195 projects, 135 have been completed and the remaining 60 projects will be completed in the coming months,” the LG said.
He said that the power scenario in J&K, which was in shambles for decades, had witnessed a major turnaround with more electricity being supplied, especially in far-flung areas as compared to the previous years.
The LG said that in Kashmir, additional capacities were created during the winter to enable peak demand and 10 percent more power was supplied compared to last year.
“For the first time, in a single year of the total 30 grid stations, 11 stations have been augmented,” he said.
The LG said that the power supply position in the Jammu region had improved after the addition of new system capacities.
“These initiatives exemplify our commitment for inclusive development and to fulfill the needs of the common man,” he said.
The LG highlighted the reforms introduced in the last three years to improve the power infrastructure, enhance power sustainability and efficiency in J&K.
“Under the PMDP and centrally-sponsored schemes, a well-planned, systematic and comprehensive programme is being implemented for improvement and upgradation of transmission and distribution infrastructure to streamline and strengthen the power supply across J&K,” he said. “The target of 1727 MVA capacity addition has been achieved at 220 and 132 KV levels and a 236 circuit km transmission line has been laid.”
The LG said that 2345 MVA capacity had been added in the distribution sector and 8550 new distribution transformers installed in residential areas.
“Four mega hydro projects will be completed in coming years,” he said.
The LG said that in the first phase of the smart metering project, 57,000 meters had been installed and 1.25 lakh smart meters would be installed during Phase II.
He directed the officials to avail the benefit of RDSS scheme.
“Officers must evaluate the implementation of the Power Amnesty scheme, and make dedicated efforts to reduce AT&C losses,” the LG said. “Remove apprehensions of people and spread awareness regarding smart meters.”
He also launched the Smart Metering App - Smart Bill Sahuliyat for the convenience of smart metered consumers.
“It will make consumers aware of the benefits of smart metering and provide them with information regarding power savings,” an official spokesman said. “The newly integrated Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCDA) system in distribution for centralized control and monitoring of receiving stations will help in the early restoration of the power supply in case of any fault in the feeder.”
Mayor of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Junaid Azim Mattu, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar and Principal Secretary, PDD, H Rajesh Prasad attended the inaugural event.