LG inaugurates 576 new apartments for PM package employees

Baramulla: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday inaugurated the newly constructed 576 residential accommodations for PM package employees at Baramulla, Bandipora, Ganderbal, and Shopian on Wednesday.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that speaking on the occasion, the LG said, “Today's inauguration is a testimony to our commitment to create adequate facilities for a future of prosperity and dignity of the employees.”
He said that the government was sensitive to the issues of the Kashmiri migrant families.
“We understand their pain and are working with the right intent to complete the construction of residential accommodations on priority,” the LG said.
He said that the administration had taken various initiatives to expedite the process of construction of housing units for PM package employees and 2000 more flats would be completed by December 2023.
The LG highlighted the remarkable progress in various sectors including industries, empowerment of citizens, and building a competitive economy and inclusive society.
“Our young generation is our greatest asset and they should take the lead to build a stronger, prosperous, and more dynamic J&K,” he said. “Some vested interest spoiled the generations, separated your own brothers from you. Come forward and say that what had happened was wrong and now we won’t let it happen to anyone.”
The LG also spoke on progressive reforms introduced to boost infrastructure, employment generation, and ease of living in J&K.
He said that the domestic and foreign companies were willing to invest in J&K.
“More than Rs 1.25 lakh crore worth highways and tunnel projects are going on in J&K. Increased flight operations in both Srinagar and Jammu airports, and improved road and rail connectivity have brought J&K closer to the world,” the LG said.
He also shared the key initiatives taken to tap the growth potential of various priority sectors, extending handholding to budding entrepreneurs, creating large self-employment opportunities, and ensuring fast track and transparent recruitments.
District Development Council (DDC) Chairperson, Baramulla, Safina Baig in her address said that the transit accommodations would give a boost to the communal harmony and brotherhood in Kashmir.
Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta highlighted the efforts of the administration in the timely completion of the residential accommodations for the PM package employees.