LG inaugurates 576 new apartments for PM package employees

“We understand their pain and are working with the right intent to complete the construction of residential accommodations on priority,” the LG said.

He said that the administration had taken various initiatives to expedite the process of construction of housing units for PM package employees and 2000 more flats would be completed by December 2023.

The LG highlighted the remarkable progress in various sectors including industries, empowerment of citizens, and building a competitive economy and inclusive society.

“Our young generation is our greatest asset and they should take the lead to build a stronger, prosperous, and more dynamic J&K,” he said. “Some vested interest spoiled the generations, separated your own brothers from you. Come forward and say that what had happened was wrong and now we won’t let it happen to anyone.”

The LG also spoke on progressive reforms introduced to boost infrastructure, employment generation, and ease of living in J&K.

He said that the domestic and foreign companies were willing to invest in J&K.