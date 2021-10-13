LG inaugurates hi-tech video wall facility enroute SMVD shrine

Katra: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who is also the Chairman of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board on Wednesday inaugurated hi-tech Multipurpose Video Walls installed at prominent locations en route Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, at a cost of Rs. 5.13 crore, with assistance from the Ministry of Culture, Government of India.

The Lt Governor also visited the holy shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji on the auspicious occasion of Durga Ashtami and paid obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum. He prayed for peace, harmony, and prosperity in the UT, said a statement.

The Lt Governor observed that the installation of hi-tech multipurpose video walls at various locations on the track will enable dissemination of real-time information to the visiting pilgrims with regard to the yatra, and

also add to the aesthetics of various locations on the track. The live telecast would be the main attraction to the pilgrims. It will also showcase the awareness about various initiatives commenced by the Shrine Board for the facilitation of the pilgrims.

The project, to be accomplished in two phases includes installation of six large outdoor video walls at prominent locations on the track in the first phase, which was inaugurated today, and 20 Indoor LED screens at major establishments of the Shrine Board during the second phase.