LG inaugurates, lays foundation stones of projects worth Rs 68.98 Cr

He was informed that Gurez, Wular, and other festivals received huge participation from the public and witnessed a substantial increase in tourist footfall, which increased from 12,000 to 35,000 in 2022.

Detailed discussions were held on employment and livelihood generation, self-employment, public outreach programmes, skill development, sports and youth engagement programmes, and activities being conducted in the district.

“We need to ensure support and requisite training to everyone planning to start his or her business venture. I am sure that with a helping hand from the administration, the young entrepreneurs will keep the wheels of progress moving,” the LG said.

Reviewing the status of the development of the industrial sector, the LG was informed that 160 applications were received for setting up industrial units in the district.

The LG asked the district administration and the concerned departments to facilitate the speedy implementation on the ground.

He was informed that under the sports and youth engagement, over 1.10 lakh youth had participated in different events during the current year while playfields were made operational in all panchayats, and Polo was revived after decades in Gurez on Gurez Festival 2022.

The LG directed for special focus on agriculture and allied sectors and called for increasing awareness among the farmers associated with agriculture and allied activities regarding government schemes and programmes, and encouraging milk processing for value addition in the dairy sector.

“Diversification in agriculture has immense potential to make our farmers self-reliant and increase their incomes. Prosperity must reach every farming family to boost sustainable growth,” he said.

Terming drug addiction a curse for humanity, the LG asked the district administration and Police Department to launch a crackdown on drug dealers and drug peddlers to make Bandipora drug-free.

He also sought a detailed report on the vaccination drive for Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD), training of Pashu Sakhis, and insurance of livestock besides the Action Taken Report (ATR) on the outcomes and recommendations of the medical equipment audit.

DC Bandipora Owais Ahmad gave a detailed briefing of the district profile highlighting the achievements registered under various sectors and schemes.

He said that Bandipora had achieved 100 percent digitisation of land revenue records and that 94 Amrit Sarovars had been established in the district.

Ahmad also briefed the chair about the Panchayat district index, functioning of rural BPO, transit accommodation, the status of tendering and allotment of works under JJM, besides implementation of various schemes and programmes like PMAY, Tejaswini, One District One Product, KCC, the establishment of dairy units, Swachh Bharat Mission, door-to-door garbage collection, especially in villages, anti-encroachment drives, distribution of land passbooks, the establishment of Patwarkhanas, and change of land use.

Later, the LG met with various delegations of PRI representatives, tribal DDC members, sports fraternity led by Padma Shri Awardee Faisal Ali Dar, District Youth Council, Fishermen Association, and NRLM members and assured them of due consideration of the issues and demands projected by them during the interaction.

On his arrival, the LG took the ceremonial salute and inspected the stalls installed by various government departments showcasing their products.

He handed over sanction letters, scholarships, and keys of subsidised vehicles to the beneficiaries under various schemes.

During his visit, the LG released e-Books including Literacy Rate Survey, District Skill Development Plan, District Employment Plan, District Tourism Plan, District Sports Plan, success stories on sheep farming from Bandipora, and Tribal Survey Report.

The development projects inaugurated included augmentation of capacity from 50 to 100MVA at 132/33 KV Grid Station Patushahi Bandipora at Rs 6.91 crore; 30-bedded IPD at SDH Dawar costing Rs 3.52 crore, Mini Secretariat (Revenue Complex Dawar) under R&R (KGHEP) worth Rs 3.50 crore, upgradation of Tarbal to Kanzalwan Bagtore Road, Gurez and Gardoora to Galkul Road, Bandipora at Rs 9.80 crore; 1x40 meter span trussed girder bridge at Dangithal Tulail (Gurez) costing Rs 2.03 crore, 4x35 MTS Naidkhai Bridge costing Rs 14.73 crore, a double-storey building at MS Gashri Mohalla Naidkhai, a double-storey ACR at HSS Nowgam, additional accommodation block at Rs 1.74 crore, Health Sub-Center at Hussangam, Gurez and Health Sub-Center at Markoot, Gurez at Rs 83.90 lakh, and One Stop Centre for Women at Rs 48 lakh.

The projects for which Lt Governor laid the foundation stone include a public park at Hilalabad, Nesbal, and a public park at Murkandal at Rs 5.98 crore and a non-motorable walkway around Wular Lake from Banwari Bridge to Naz Nalla at Rs 19.42 crore.

Chairman District Development Council (DDC) Bandipora Abdul Gani Bhat, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole, and Secretary to the Government, Tourism Department Sarmad Hafeez also attended the meeting.