LG inaugurates, lays foundation stones of Rs 155 Cr projects in Jammu

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of projects worth more than Rs 155 crore under Jammu Smart City today.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that dedicating the projects to the public, the LG said, “It is a historic day for Jammu and provides a significant opportunity to ensure that the City of Temples is ecologically sustainable, economically productive and socially equitable.”
He said that new projects were part of our systematic effort to improve quality of life, create a smart economy by fostering productivity and improve city services.
The LG said that the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), as a nerve centre of civic operations, would bring together all different departments to manage the city’s utilities, civic services.
“ICCC will ensure quick response in the time of emergency,” he said. “Intelligent Traffic Management System equipped with latest traffic technology will make the city traffic safer and more efficient.” The LG said that the technological solutions will improve integrated and networked mobility, increase road safety and congestion-free traffic flows on busy routes.
He highlighted the efforts made in the last three years to establish a citizen-centric system in J&K.
“Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the modern infrastructure has improved access to government services. Our aim is to develop future-ready cities and ensure ease of living and ease of doing business,” the LG said. “Citizens are the heart of the city. Greater attention should be paid to the participatory approach to urban development. Each one of us has to discharge our responsibilities and contribute in protecting the civic amenities and preserving our heritage.”
He said that the government had kept the interests of the citizens’ paramount and sought suggestions from the people on property tax.
“Better resources and sufficient funding will empower the Urban Local Bodies and people’s representatives to serve the needs of the growing population,” the LG said.
He said that Jammu city was emerging as one of the best cities of the country.
“It also provides a significant opportunity for development and growth,” he said. The LG said that in the last three years, 30,000 recruitments were made.
“We are hoping that a minimum of 12,000 recruitments will be made this year,” he said.
The LG said that the recent fast-track recruitment process by the Public Service Commission (PSC) was an example of the transparent system.
“Within three hours of the interview of the last candidate, the results were declared. Such transparency is unheard of in any other region of the country,” he said.
The LG also distributed QR-based digital number plates to the residents of Jammu.
“Unique digital IDs for residential and commercial properties will help in delivering efficient services in a sustainable manner,” he said. The projects inaugurated on Monday by the LG also include various projects of Jammu Municipal Corporation under the AMRUT scheme worth Rs 23.83 crore and construction and improvement of drains and nallahs under the languishing at a cost of Rs 7 crore.
These projects would improve the drainage system of Rajeev Nagar, Sundar Nagar, Trikuta Nagar, Nanak Nagar, and other areas and benefit the lakhs of citizens.
The LG also laid the foundation stone for a parking facility at Town Hall, JMC. Principal Secretary Housing and Urban Development Department H Rajesh Prasad, and Commissioner JMC Rahul Yadav gave a detailed briefing on the projects.
Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar and Deputy Mayor JMC Baldev Singh Billawaria were also present on the occasion.