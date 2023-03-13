LG inaugurates, lays foundation stones of Rs 155 Cr projects in Jammu

He said that the government had kept the interests of the citizens’ paramount and sought suggestions from the people on property tax.

“Better resources and sufficient funding will empower the Urban Local Bodies and people’s representatives to serve the needs of the growing population,” the LG said.

He said that Jammu city was emerging as one of the best cities of the country.

“It also provides a significant opportunity for development and growth,” he said. The LG said that in the last three years, 30,000 recruitments were made.

“We are hoping that a minimum of 12,000 recruitments will be made this year,” he said.

The LG said that the recent fast-track recruitment process by the Public Service Commission (PSC) was an example of the transparent system.

“Within three hours of the interview of the last candidate, the results were declared. Such transparency is unheard of in any other region of the country,” he said.

The LG also distributed QR-based digital number plates to the residents of Jammu.

“Unique digital IDs for residential and commercial properties will help in delivering efficient services in a sustainable manner,” he said. The projects inaugurated on Monday by the LG also include various projects of Jammu Municipal Corporation under the AMRUT scheme worth Rs 23.83 crore and construction and improvement of drains and nallahs under the languishing at a cost of Rs 7 crore.