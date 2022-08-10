LG inaugurates multiple key initiatives of education sector

Srinagar: Calling for the development of emotional quotient and intelligence quotient to help children grow into well-balanced personalities, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday said schools would ignite the engine of J&K’s development and economic growth.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating multiple key initiatives of the education sector at a grand ceremony organised at SKICC here, the LG congratulated the School Education Department and the students' community saying that the key initiatives including 84 new school buildings, the launch of NIELIT courses, State Mentoring Project, Talaash App, pre-primary classes and Atal Tinkering Labs as recommended by New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 would strengthen the Early Childhood Care and Education and skilling ecosystem.

He inaugurated 119 civil works including 84 school buildings and other allied infrastructure projects, laid the foundation for sports infrastructure in 100 schools and two residential schools for tribal students one each in Rajouri and Shopian, and rolled out NIELIT courses for 6th to 12th class.

The LG also launched the mentorship programme, and TALAASH App for mainstreaming 93,508 identified out-of-school children, besides laying the foundation for 500 Atal Tinkering Labs (250 each in Kashmir and Jammu regions) and 188 model kindergartens, and 1935 pre-primary sections.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Samagra Shiksha J&K and HCL for the TECHBEE programme for students of class 12th in J&K.