LG inaugurates multiple key initiatives of education sector

Srinagar: Calling for the development of emotional quotient and intelligence quotient to help children grow into well-balanced personalities, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday said schools would ignite the engine of J&K’s development and economic growth.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating multiple key initiatives of the education sector at a grand ceremony organised at SKICC here, the LG congratulated the School Education Department and the students' community saying that the key initiatives including 84 new school buildings, the launch of NIELIT courses, State Mentoring Project, Talaash App, pre-primary classes and Atal Tinkering Labs as recommended by New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 would strengthen the Early Childhood Care and Education and skilling ecosystem.
He inaugurated 119 civil works including 84 school buildings and other allied infrastructure projects, laid the foundation for sports infrastructure in 100 schools and two residential schools for tribal students one each in Rajouri and Shopian, and rolled out NIELIT courses for 6th to 12th class.
The LG also launched the mentorship programme, and TALAASH App for mainstreaming 93,508 identified out-of-school children, besides laying the foundation for 500 Atal Tinkering Labs (250 each in Kashmir and Jammu regions) and 188 model kindergartens, and 1935 pre-primary sections.
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Samagra Shiksha J&K and HCL for the TECHBEE programme for students of class 12th in J&K.
LG Sinha said that the infrastructure projects, initiatives, and schemes dedicated to the future generation of J&K would instill in them free thought, scientific temper, and consciousness along with playfulness to produce future-ready, global citizens of the 21st century.
He said that this new beginning would redefine the teaching-learning process and bring qualitative changes in the overall functioning of schools.
Stressing on ensuring access, equity, quality, and outcome-oriented quality education for all, the LG said that their effort also focuses on knowledge and values, development of emotional quotient, and intelligence quotient to help the child grow into a well-balanced personality.
He termed schools as a perfect medium to ignite the engine of J&K's overall development and economic growth.
“Our effort is to ensure all the schools are maintaining academic standards, empowering young students to develop experimental skills, and exposing them to exciting innovations,” the LG said.
He appreciated the efforts of the School Education Department for successfully bringing a large number of out-of-school students, students from underprivileged sections to schools through initiatives like Aao School Chalen, Dastak, and Talaash.
The LG expressed pleasure over J&K’s better performance and ranking in the NISHTHA programme than many states in the country.
“We have overcome several old constraints and carried out more than 20 lakh surveys to identify and mainstream out-of-school children. The School Education Department has shown major gains in enrolment and retention, and bridging the gender gaps,” he said.
The LG said that the National Education Policy had laid the foundations for developing the capabilities of a child to optimum potential.
He said NEP-2020 takes special care in providing students an opportunity to study the subjects according to their own choice and ability so that their talent is developed and nurtured without any pressure.
Terming the teacher’s role as vital in the holistic development of students, the LG said that the mentorship programme, Student Teacher Engagement for Educational Reinforcement (STEER) would revolutionise the school education system by identifying learning gaps and understanding the constraints of the children, their capabilities, besides providing teachers an opportunity to bring changes in their teaching methods.
Under this mentorship programme, more than 21,000 schools have been covered and five lakh students mapped while 40,000 teachers have been trained to mentor the students in a 1:10 ratio.
The LG asked the School Education Department, teachers, and student community to actively participate in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga campaign’.
He also asked the department to give dedicated focus to redress the issues like rationalisation of teachers.
The LG felicitated the 10th class toppers for their remarkable performance in the examination.
He also inspected the innovative models and projects put up for display by various school students.
Advisor to Lt Governor Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, in his address, congratulated the School Education Department and the student community for the new future-oriented initiatives aimed at transforming the education system in J&K.
Secretary School Education B K Singh in his welcome address briefed about the efforts being made by the department to implement the NEP in J&K and ensure quality education for all.
He talked in detail about the new initiatives launched on the occasion.
Project Director Samagra Shiksha, J&K, Deep Raj Kanethia presented the vote of thanks.
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole, Secretary to the Government, Tribal Affairs Department Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, HoDs, senior officials, principals of various schools, teachers, and students in large numbers were present on the occasion.
Commissioner Secretary to the Government, Social Welfare Department, Sheetal Nanda besides officials, teachers, and students from different parts of J&K joined through virtual mode.