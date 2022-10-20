LG INAUGURATES RS 61 CRORE PROJECTS IN PULWAMA | People should not face any problems during winter: LG to officers

Pulwama: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of several infrastructure projects worth Rs 61 crores during his visit to south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing the District Development Review meeting, the LG stressed the development of infrastructure, industries, agriculture, enhancing mobility, a saturation of social welfare schemes, and improving the ease of living.
He directed the district administration to prepare a comprehensive district-level plan for the self-employment of youth, and the promotion of tourism and culture.
Reviewing the saturation of the Kisan Credit Card scheme, the LG said that the landless farmers, solely dependent on livestock, should receive financial assistance through KCC.
He instructed the Animal, Sheep Husbandry, and Fisheries Departments to ensure the insurance of all the livestock in the district.
The LG also directed the district administration to ensure youth were supported for self-employment during Back to Village Jan Abhiyan.
“Re-orient the planning and monitor the implementation to achieve the goal of full employment in the district,” he said. “The government schemes envisage loans to the poor without any guarantee. Financial inclusion is the key enabler and it is the bank’s prime responsibility to improve access of the poor to banks and help alleviate poverty. Banks or concerned officers violating the norms will be penalised.”
The LG also reviewed the subject teachers’ pool system for seamless coordination and availability of teachers.
He directed the timely renovation of schools and the proper functioning of vocational training and Atal Tinkering Labs.
The LG directed the concerned officers for making necessary interventions in facilitating the establishment of industrial units in the district, besides ensuring timely disposal of change of land use applications, and convenient, hassle-free services to the public in government departments.
He issued directions for achieving the target of Har Ghar Nal Se Jal.
“SBM Phase-II works will be completed by November. Pulwama should saturate schemes like PMAY,” the LG said.
Reviewing the power sector in the district, the LG was briefed about the preparations being made given the ensuing winter season, damage and repairs of distribution transformers, buffer stock arrangements, peak demand and supply, provisions for replacing damaged transformers within given timelines of 12 hours in urban and 24 to 48 hours in rural areas.
“People should not face any problems during winter. Make adequate arrangements for an uninterrupted supply of power, water, and essential items,” the LG told the officers.
He also sought a report on the usage of Kahcharai land retrieved by the district administration.
The meeting was informed that the multipurpose cinema hall was highly appreciated by the local public and a large population was taking its benefits.
The LG congratulated the district administration and the people of Pulwama for securing the top rank in District Good Governance Index.
Deputy Commissioner Pulwama Baseer-ul-Haq Chaudhary gave a detailed presentation on the overall developmental scenario in the district.
He also informed the meeting about the increase in literacy rate of the district, awareness campaigns under Nasha Mukt Bharat, programmes conducted for specially-abled persons, self-employment and livelihood generation programmes, construction of Amrit Sarovars, and distribution of water-proof tents to the tribal population.
The meeting also discussed the empowerment of women farmers through the agro-based cottage industry, increasing saffron production under National Saffron Mission, and starting the administrative block, medical education batches, and medical services at AIIMS Awantipora at the earliest, besides optimal utilisation of Agriculture Infrastructure Fund.
The LG was informed that 154 Poshan Vatikas and 1113 kitchen gardens had been established in the 1267 existing Anganwadi centres besides backyard gardens had already been established in 1013 Anganwadi centers.
During his visit, the LG flagged off a mobile online service centre for doorstep delivery of various online government services, generating awareness among the masses.
Later, the LG also interacted with a delegation of DDC members, municipal council, BDCs led by Syed Bari Andrabi, Chairman District Development Council Pulwama; PRIs members and various other delegations including youth, sports fraternity, industries, and traders associations, saffron growers, and NRLM members, and assured appropriate redressal of their genuine issues and demands.
The projects inaugurated by the LG included a 200-bedded COVID CARE Hospital at Pulwama costing Rs 8.67 crore, a Synthetic Hockey Turf at BHSS Pulwama costing Rs 4.90 crore, construction and upgradation of interior roads at District Police Lines for national functions costing Rs 89.61 lakh, widening and upgradation of Pulwama Rahmoo Road including 12 km Pulwama Rajpora Shadimarg Road costing Rs 11.94 crore, Mini Secretariat
Awantipora costing Rs 4.99 crore, Community Hall Awantipora costing Rs 2 crore, Clock Tower at Pampore worth Rs 70 lakh, construction of road from Narwah to Koil costing Rs 1.80 crore, two cab stands at Pulwama along with passenger sheds costing Rs 67.71 lakh, eight-roomed three-storey building at Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) Noorpora costing Rs 1.34 crore, Science
Block at Government Women's Degree College Pulwama costing Rs 7.67 crore, upgradation, and maintenance of road from L042-Lariyar to Chersoo costing Rs 4.80 crore.
The projects for which the LG laid foundation stones included the construction of a 10-roomed double-storey building at GHSS Karimabad costing Rs 2.32 crore, reconstruction of a gutted 10-roomed building at GHS Kakpora costing Rs 2.27 crore, six-roomed double-storey building at Saimoh, GHS Zantrag and GHSS Panzgam costing Rs 1.41 crore, each, construction of pre-primary blocks at Lajurah, and GHSS Batagund costing Rs 65 lakh each.
Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole, ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, SSP Pulwama Ghulam Jeelani, Heads of Departments, sectoral officers, and district officers also attended the meeting.