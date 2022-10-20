LG INAUGURATES RS 61 CRORE PROJECTS IN PULWAMA | People should not face any problems during winter: LG to officers

Pulwama: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of several infrastructure projects worth Rs 61 crores during his visit to south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing the District Development Review meeting, the LG stressed the development of infrastructure, industries, agriculture, enhancing mobility, a saturation of social welfare schemes, and improving the ease of living.

He directed the district administration to prepare a comprehensive district-level plan for the self-employment of youth, and the promotion of tourism and culture.

Reviewing the saturation of the Kisan Credit Card scheme, the LG said that the landless farmers, solely dependent on livestock, should receive financial assistance through KCC.