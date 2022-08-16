LG interacts with IAS inductees of J&K Administrative Service

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday interacted with the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) inductees of the members of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service, at Raj Bhavan here Tuesday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the LG congratulated the IAS inductees and extended his best wishes for their personal and professional life.

During the interaction, the LG inquired about the different roles and positions in their professional service held by the members of the J&K Civil Service in the administration over the years.