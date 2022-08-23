LG interacts with PRIs, civil society members | ‘Genuine demands, issues for Ganderbal’s development will be addressed promptly’

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday said that the greater devolution of funds, functions, and functionaries had empowered the Panchayat Raj Institutions (PRIs) and brought transparency through decentralised planning and effective monitoring.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that interacting with the PRI representatives and 130 civil society members from Ganderbal comprising District Development Council (DDC) chairperson and members, Chairman Municipal Council, Block Development Council (BDC) chairpersons, sarpanchs, panchs, heads of religious, social and business organisations and associations at Raj Bhawan, the LG said that the J&K administration was steadfast in ensuring holistic, equitable, and balanced development of every region of J&K and assured them that their genuine issues would be taken up with the concerned sections of the administration for redressal.
Acknowledging the efforts of the PRIs and civil society groups during the Amarnath Yatra, he said that the administration was grateful for their stellar contribution to ensuring a hassle-free and smooth conduct of the yatra.
The LG called for maximum awareness among the masses regarding various training and financial assistance programmes and initiatives started under the Mission Youth which offers livelihood and entrepreneurial opportunities.
He also appealed to the members of the delegation to join the fight against drug abuse in society.
The LG gave a patient hearing to all the issues and demands put forth by various speakers on the occasion and said that the genuine demands and issues put forth by them for the development of various areas of Ganderbal would be addressed promptly.
On the occasion, former MLA Ishfaq Jabbar expressed gratitude to the LG-led J&K administration for addressing several public issues which were not redressed for many years.
He also put forth demands regarding job opportunities for locals in the Zojila Tunnel Project and at Central University of Kashmir (CUK) in Ganderbal, appointing specialist doctors and strengthening of staff at district hospital Ganderbal, veterinary dispensaries in rural areas, four-laning of Ganderbal roads, development of Manasbal Lake with avenues of water sports and paragliding, besides other issues of public welfare.
Other speakers also put forth issues and demands of their respective areas including removal of encroachments, installation of street lights, establishing a degree college, and a branch of the State Bank of India at Lar.
DDC Chairperson, Ganderbal, Nuzhat Ishfaq; Chairman Municipal Council, Ganderbal, Hilal Ahmad Tantray, and President Sanatan Dharm Sabha Ganderbal Badrinath Bhat were also present on the occasion.