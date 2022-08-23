LG interacts with PRIs, civil society members | ‘Genuine demands, issues for Ganderbal’s development will be addressed promptly’

Acknowledging the efforts of the PRIs and civil society groups during the Amarnath Yatra, he said that the administration was grateful for their stellar contribution to ensuring a hassle-free and smooth conduct of the yatra.

The LG called for maximum awareness among the masses regarding various training and financial assistance programmes and initiatives started under the Mission Youth which offers livelihood and entrepreneurial opportunities.

He also appealed to the members of the delegation to join the fight against drug abuse in society.

The LG gave a patient hearing to all the issues and demands put forth by various speakers on the occasion and said that the genuine demands and issues put forth by them for the development of various areas of Ganderbal would be addressed promptly.

On the occasion, former MLA Ishfaq Jabbar expressed gratitude to the LG-led J&K administration for addressing several public issues which were not redressed for many years.