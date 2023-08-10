LG invites industry leaders, potential investors to invest in J&K

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday invited the industry leaders and potential investors to invest in Jammu and Kashmir.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating the 9th India International MSME Expo and Summit 2023 in New Delhi, the LG invited the industry leaders and potential investors to invest in J&K.

“New industrial development policy of J&K offers greater incentives, support for expansion, and opportunity to explore emerging possibilities in tourism, Information Technology (IT)-enabled services, agriculture and allied sectors,” he said.

Sinha commended the MSME Development Forum for its endeavours to bring together policymakers and entrepreneurs for the promotion of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

“Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises are accelerating India's economic growth and powering Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Make in India' and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat,’” he said.

The LG said that initiatives like MSME Expo and trade fairs provide an important platform to spread awareness about government schemes, policies, and to explore new business opportunities in the sector.