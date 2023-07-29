LG joins Zuljanah procession, pays tributes to Imam Hussain (AS), his companions
Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha joined the Zuljanah procession at Bota Kadal in Srinagar downtown on Youm-e-Ashoora, the 10th day of Muharram, on Saturday.
“I pay my tributes to Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions. Their sacrifice for righteousness and greater good of humankind serves as a beacon light for the world,” the LG said.
The administration had made necessary arrangements for the smooth conduct of the procession from Bota Kadal to Imambargah Zadibal.
The LG also offered Chaddar to Zuljanah and served refreshments among the mourners.
On Thursday, the 8th Muharram procession was taken out in Kashmir on the traditional route from Guru Bazar to Dalgate, Srinagar after 34 years.
The LG-led J&K administration had been making arrangements for the smooth conduct of Muharram processions.
And on Thursday, it was for the first time in 34 years that the 8th Muharram processions were allowed through the traditional routes from Guru Bazaar, Lal Chowk, and Dalgate.
The development evoked a widespread response with the Shia religious organisations as well as civil society welcoming the move to end the ban on the 8th Muharram procession.