LG joins Zuljanah procession, pays tributes to Imam Hussain (AS), his companions

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha joined the Zuljanah procession at Bota Kadal in Srinagar downtown on Youm-e-Ashoora, the 10th day of Muharram, on Saturday.

“I pay my tributes to Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions. Their sacrifice for righteousness and greater good of humankind serves as a beacon light for the world,” the LG said.

The administration had made necessary arrangements for the smooth conduct of the procession from Bota Kadal to Imambargah Zadibal.

The LG also offered Chaddar to Zuljanah and served refreshments among the mourners.