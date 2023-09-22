LG lauds IAF’s indomitable spirit

Jammu: The ‘warriors’ of Indian Air Force (IAF) Friday “touched the sky with glory” to compete with ‘weather-manoeuvre’ and made a day memorable for awe-struck spectators, including the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Occasion was the mesmerising “Air show” and ground display at Air Force Station (AFS), Jammu to mark 76 years of accession of J&K into Indian Union and the Diamond jubilee of AFS, Jammu.

IAF had collaborated with the J&K government and its Tourism department and Department of Information and Public Relations for the event. LG Sinha was the chief guest on the occasion.

IAF Air Warrior Drill Team (AWDT), Akash Ganga Daredevil Skydiving Team, Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT), Mi-17 1V Helicopters and the Air Force Band won the hearts despite weather-gods manoeuvring to the hilt and playing a spoil-sport.

The aircrafts manoeuvred in the skies and the air warriors exhibited their flying and formation skills to perfection.

Earlier, LG Sinha was received by PK Vohra, AOC J&K and Air Commodore SS Rawat, AOC 23 Wing, AF at Air Force Station Jammu. He was welcomed with the national anthem and salute by three MI-17 1V helicopters of the 130 Helicopter unit (resident unit of Jammu), commanded by Wing Commander Irfan Wahid Khan.

Main event began with a mesmerizing ‘Free Fall’ display by Akash Ganga Daredevil Skydiving Team, which dived with the Indian Flag and the IAF flag, enthralling the huge audience. The touch-down of the 14 member Akash Ganga skydiving team of the Indian Air Force enthused the spectators, dominated by a young crowd, with a good strength of children.