LG lauds IAF’s indomitable spirit

Jammu: The ‘warriors’ of Indian Air Force (IAF) Friday “touched the sky with glory” to compete with ‘weather-manoeuvre’ and made a day memorable for awe-struck spectators, including the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.
Occasion was the mesmerising “Air show” and ground display at Air Force Station (AFS), Jammu to mark 76 years of accession of J&K into Indian Union and the Diamond jubilee of AFS, Jammu.
IAF had collaborated with the J&K government and its Tourism department and Department of Information and Public Relations for the event. LG Sinha was the chief guest on the occasion.
IAF Air Warrior Drill Team (AWDT), Akash Ganga Daredevil Skydiving Team, Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT), Mi-17 1V Helicopters and the Air Force Band won the hearts despite weather-gods manoeuvring to the hilt and playing a spoil-sport.
The aircrafts manoeuvred in the skies and the air warriors exhibited their flying and formation skills to perfection.
Earlier, LG Sinha was received by PK Vohra, AOC J&K and Air Commodore SS Rawat, AOC 23 Wing, AF at Air Force Station Jammu. He was welcomed with the national anthem and salute by three MI-17 1V helicopters of the 130 Helicopter unit (resident unit of Jammu), commanded by Wing Commander Irfan Wahid Khan.
Main event began with a mesmerizing ‘Free Fall’ display by Akash Ganga Daredevil Skydiving Team, which dived with the Indian Flag and the IAF flag, enthralling the huge audience. The touch-down of the 14 member Akash Ganga skydiving team of the Indian Air Force enthused the spectators, dominated by a young crowd, with a good strength of children.
Enthusiastic spectators cheered loudly every-time, the dare-devils presenting different formations touched down yet response was ear-piercing during the touchdown of “Tiranga formation.” Air-warrior and son of the soil Group Captain Kunwar Bhawani Singh Samyal was leading a three-canopy formation – a very complicated manoeuvre, which evoked an overwhelming response.
Though the event started amid bright sun-shine yet in its midst, the sky became overcast. However, the spirits of air warriors remained invincible.
Daredevils’ performance was followed by display of slithering and “Small Team Insertion and Extraction” techniques by IAF Garud Commando team through Mi-17 1V Medium Lift Helicopters. Performed with ease, marked by sleek and perfect movements, it was breath-taking for spectators. Helicopter paying respect to Pir Baba with a salute and acknowledging support of Jammuites was also part of the display. Simultaneously, the Suryakiran Aerobatic team took off for an aerial display which stole hearts. Enthusiasm was at its pinnacle while witnessing “Diamond”, “Tejas”, “Yankee” (dedicated to youth), “Arrow”, “Thunder-bolt” formations of SKAT.
It was at this point of time that weather manoeuvred further and the much-awaited aerobatic display of SKAT was to be cancelled, much to the disappointment of spectators.
They were anticipating to witness next popular formation “Arrow piercing heart”, which they had thoroughly enjoyed during rehearsal of the event, besides other adventurous performances, a day before also i.e., on September 21, when the IAF copters had filled the Jammu skies and SKAT too had enamoured the Jammuites.
“This weather is pretty enjoyable yet it is dangerous for acrobatic displays, hence the decision to call off…,” the anchor explained. Soon it was drizzling too. But by then, the Air Warrior Drill Team “Subroto” (AWDT) was already there performing their “Drill to thrill.”
The team showcased its precision drill movements through V formation, waves, ripples of water etc. The leader marching through spinning rifles was especially enthralling for the spectators. As the AWDT marched off, the children were especially thrilled and the cheer of the crowd was ear deafening. The event culminated at this point as rains had cut short the schedule by a few minutes.
Nevertheless, the event left memories to be cherished for long for Jammuites.
The entire event, which was followed by heavy rains that lasted around one hour, was supplemented by the melodious and martial tunes by the Air Force Band.
Chief guest LG Sinha, who evinced keen interest in awe-inspiring performances of IAF, later tweeted on ‘X’ (previously called Twitter) lauding the indomitable spirit of Indian Air Force (IAF).
Citizens from all walks of life had gathered to witness this spectacular aerial display.
“The display showcased the operational capability of the Indian Air Force with an aim to motivate youth to join the elite service. Overall, the show was a resounding success and was an outcome of synchronized co-ordination between the government of UT of J&K and Air Force Station Jammu,” PRO Defence Lt Col Suneel Bartwal later said.