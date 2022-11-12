LG lauds NIT Srinagar for exploring new idea to improve lives of people

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday said that the education campuses should encourage and nurture curiosity, motivate students for research and provide empowerment and space for experimentation.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating the guest house and sports facilities of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar, the LG interacted with the faculty members and highlighted the impact of technology on society and role of institutes like NIT in providing valuable human resources to the industry.

“Technological advancement and innovation are essential drivers of economic growth and social welfare. Technology-enabled innovation and consistent adoption of new technologies are needed to meet the future challenges of industrial growth, energy security, and urbaniation,” he said.

The LG appreciated NIT Srinagar for doing a commendable job in exploring new ideas to improve the lives of the people.