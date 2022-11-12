LG lauds NIT Srinagar for exploring new idea to improve lives of people

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday said that the education campuses should encourage and nurture curiosity, motivate students for research and provide empowerment and space for experimentation.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating the guest house and sports facilities of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar, the LG interacted with the faculty members and highlighted the impact of technology on society and role of institutes like NIT in providing valuable human resources to the industry.
“Technological advancement and innovation are essential drivers of economic growth and social welfare. Technology-enabled innovation and consistent adoption of new technologies are needed to meet the future challenges of industrial growth, energy security, and urbaniation,” he said.
The LG appreciated NIT Srinagar for doing a commendable job in exploring new ideas to improve the lives of the people.
“The first Technological Innovation Center in the area of innovation and incubation, Greenovator and MSME Start Up Center has also been established in NIT,” he said.
The LG said that it was the collective responsibility of the mentors and the students to harness the power of ideas, enable a culture that supports innovation, and bridge the gap between industry and academia.
Observing that the power of innovation could help society flourish, he entrusted the technical institutes to strive to re-invent the incubation and innovation centres to better meet the expectations of society.
“In-house innovative solutions play an important role in critical areas like security, technical, and healthcare for ease of living. Our education campuses should encourage and nurture curiosity, motivate students for research and provide empowerment and space for experimentation,” the LG said.
Citing the multifold increase registered in acquiring patents by the IITs of the country, he called for setting a target of patent registration every year to promote innovation.
“We should build the institutional infrastructure to scale-up research, ideas for new services, and invest in human capacity,” the LG said.
He asked the faculty and the administration of the NIT Srinagar to make every effort to include NIT in the top 20 institutions of the country and develop this prestigious institute as one of the best institutes in the country keeping in mind the civilisational values.
The LG also congratulated the concerned faculties and Director NIT Srinagar for the ongoing cotton industry and space application projects with Russia and Uzbekistan.
Director NIT Rakesh Sehgal said that improvement in rankings over the last three years had been made possible due to the support provided by the government.
“With the kind of support we are getting, NIT will reach new levels and unlock many opportunities for the students while contributing to their all-around development,” he said.
Later, the LG released a brochure of the 8th Edition of the International Conference on 'Nano Technology for Better Living’ jointly organised by NIT Srinagar in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) Varanasi and other institutions from May 25 to 29, 2023.
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole, ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Muhammad Aijaz, SSP Srinagar Rakesh Balwal, and HoDs and faculty members of various departments were also present on the occasion.