LG launches Mission Youth’s J&K Tourist Village Network

We are addressing the needs of our youth and responding to the innovative ideas to build a strong future, he added.

This scheme can simultaneously address the challenge of global warming and unemployment. Youth will be our brand ambassador for green tourism making the development more sustainable while bringing prosperity to the community, observed the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor said that under Mission Youth’s initiative, registered youth and Self Help Groups are being provided with the opportunity to be a part of the Government’s endeavor to transform the villages of J&K.

Young generation has acquired a position of primary importance in the government’s policies. With strategic planning and capacity building for hand holding of youth, the UT administration is working towards building self-confidence in youth to be enterprising.

We are scaling up the sectors important for the youth to ensure that young individuals willing to start his or her own business gets sufficient financial support and are able to fulfill their dream, added the Lt Governor.

Apart from promoting Eco & Agri-Tourism, Traditional Performing Art, and Adventure Tourism for creating a rural tourism circuit, the Lt Governor called upon all stakeholders, government departments, PRIs, and Local communities, to work as a single unit for seamless implementation on the ground.

The Lt Governor suggested four broader areas for promotional activities including Farm Stays, Eco-Tourism, Wildlife Tourism, and Tribal Tourism. Simultaneously, there is also a need to train the youth in public-private, community partnership models, he added.