LG launches QR-based labels of 13 GI, non-GI registered crafts of J&K

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said that the government was providing a boost to the handicrafts sector through integrated development and export promotion.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that launching the QR-code based labels of 13 different GI and non-GI registered crafts of J&K at Raj Bhawan, the LG congratulated the artisan community, Handicraft Department and other stakeholders saying that the QR-code labels would help authenticate the origin and quality of the crafts, improve the quality assurance in both national and international markets and benefit craftsmen, traders, and exporters.

“This is an important landmark in preserving and promoting priceless artistic and cultural heritage of J&K. QR-code based mechanism will help in ensuring product quality, genuineness and boost global demand for J&K handmade products,” he said.