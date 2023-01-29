LG launches QR-based labels of 13 GI, non-GI registered crafts of J&K

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said that the government was providing a boost to the handicrafts sector through integrated development and export promotion.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that launching the QR-code based labels of 13 different GI and non-GI registered crafts of J&K at Raj Bhawan, the LG congratulated the artisan community, Handicraft Department and other stakeholders saying that the QR-code labels would help authenticate the origin and quality of the crafts, improve the quality assurance in both national and international markets and benefit craftsmen, traders, and exporters.
“This is an important landmark in preserving and promoting priceless artistic and cultural heritage of J&K. QR-code based mechanism will help in ensuring product quality, genuineness and boost global demand for J&K handmade products,” he said.
Highlighting the need to make necessary interventions for brand positioning, the LG said that GI Tag and QR-code based label, and packaging would make the handicrafts sector more productive, financially attractive and contribute to the growth of the handicraft industry and earnings of the artisans.
He also shared the vision of the government and the ongoing endeavours to promote local products for greater economic benefits to the artisan and the weaver communities of J&K.
“The administration has taken some important steps to boost Handloom and Handicrafts sector in J&K through integrated development and export promotion. We are committed to provide all possible support for the development of this important sector,” the LG said.
He directed the Handicrafts Department for product diversification, brand promotion and marketing strategy to connect buyers and artisans.
The LG also emphasised on regular consultation of the stakeholders, holding regular buyer-seller meets and promotion of Self-Help Groups and artisans at various platforms.
A live demonstration of QR code scanning of the products was presented on the occasion.
The souvenirs of G20 featuring local crafts were also presented to the LG.
The products for which the QR-code based labels were launched are Kashmir Pashmina, Kashmir Sozni, Kani shawl, Papier-mâché, Khatamband, Kashmir walnut wood carving (GI registered crafts), and Namdah, crewel, chain-stitch, silverware, filigree, copperware and willow wicker (non-GI crafts).
The official spokesman said that with today’s launch, J&K had become the first region in the country to issue Quick Response (QR)-based labels for all its crafts while the process of getting GI registration for 10 other crafts was under process.
Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department Prashant Goyal were also present at the event.