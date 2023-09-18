LG lays foundation stone of much-awaited District Hospital Complex in Budgam

Budgam: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said that the government was working to ensure that there was no scope of discrimination and corruption in Jammu and Kashmir.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that laying the foundation stone of the much-awaited 125-bedded District Hospital complex at a cost of Rs 49.32 crore at Reshipora, Budgam, the LG said that the J&K administration, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was working diligently to ensure there is no scope for discrimination and corruption.
“Our policies have been formulated with the objective of ensuring the living standards of the common man are improved and the deprived section of the society is empowered,” he said.
Congratulating the people of Budgam on the occasion, Sinha said, “Today is a historic day for all of us in terms of development. The 125-bed Hospital will fulfill the long pending demand and dream of the people of having all the health facilities under one roof.”
He said that people’s health was the top priority of the administration and this project was a testimony to the government’s commitment to bringing better health facilities to small towns, strengthening public health service delivery, minimising inconvenience, and referrals to tertiary health care centres in Srinagar.
The LG highlighted the efforts of the administration to establish transparent and responsive governance.
“We have traveled a long distance in the last three years in terms of speedy execution of projects within the stipulated period and eliminated the gap between the aspirations of people and the delivery by administration with dedication and commitment,” he said.
Sinha paid homage to the fallen soldiers of Police and security forces.
“The J&K administration is determined to create a fear-free, terrorism-free, corruption-free and future-oriented Jammu Kashmir. We salute our soldiers and police personnel who laid down their lives in combating terrorism. I assure the people that we will make J&K terror-free. This is our resolve,” he said.
The LG called upon the citizens to discharge their duties and contribute to the development of J&K.
“Development should become a powerful people’s movement in all 20 districts and the elements making efforts to disturb peace must be isolated by the society,” he said.
Sinha said that the conflict profiteers who kept the people of J&K away from mainstream development, those who built their houses in foreign countries and sent their children abroad for studies think that they only had all the rights to government resources.
“We have been successful in breaking the backbone of the ecosystem of conflict profiteers and will strike the last nail in the coffin of these subversive forces,” he said.
Speaking on PM Vishwakarma scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the LG said that the scheme provides the benefits including toolkit incentive of Rs 15,000, training of artisans, Rs 500 per day during training, collateral-free credit support up to Rs 1 lakh (first tranche), and Rs 2 lakh (second tranche) at a concessional interest rate of 5 percent, incentive for digital transactions and marketing support.
“J&K is the biggest beneficiary of the reformative schemes introduced by the Centre in the last few years. We will make every effort to extend the benefits of this Scheme across J&K and transform the lives of the artisans and craftspeople of J&K working with their hands and tools,” he said. “It will be ensured that the eligible beneficiaries are being identified at the panchayat level, their ID cards are prepared at the district level and the final list will be notified at UT level.”
Sinha lauded the public representatives and district administration for commendable efforts to create smart facilities for the people and inspiring other districts to follow in their footsteps saying that he was confident that the dream of Smart City Budgam would be realised.
He said that the administration had also initiated the process of establishing Cluster University in Budgam.
“DC Budgam has proposed the land for Cluster University in Budgam. Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir is working on the proposal and I am hopeful that very soon we will lay the foundation of Cluster University Kashmir in Budgam,” the LG said.
District Development Council (DDC) Budgam Chairman, Nazir Ahmad Khan thanked the LG-led administration for granting the sanction and approval for the establishment of District Hospital complex at Budgam in a short period of time.
Chief Secretary, Arun Kumar Mehta; Secretary Health and Medical Education, Bhupinder Kumar; Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Bidhuri; and DC Budgam, Akshay Labroo were also present on the occasion.