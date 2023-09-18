LG lays foundation stone of much-awaited District Hospital Complex in Budgam

Congratulating the people of Budgam on the occasion, Sinha said, “Today is a historic day for all of us in terms of development. The 125-bed Hospital will fulfill the long pending demand and dream of the people of having all the health facilities under one roof.”

He said that people’s health was the top priority of the administration and this project was a testimony to the government’s commitment to bringing better health facilities to small towns, strengthening public health service delivery, minimising inconvenience, and referrals to tertiary health care centres in Srinagar.

The LG highlighted the efforts of the administration to establish transparent and responsive governance.

“We have traveled a long distance in the last three years in terms of speedy execution of projects within the stipulated period and eliminated the gap between the aspirations of people and the delivery by administration with dedication and commitment,” he said.

Sinha paid homage to the fallen soldiers of Police and security forces.

“The J&K administration is determined to create a fear-free, terrorism-free, corruption-free and future-oriented Jammu Kashmir. We salute our soldiers and police personnel who laid down their lives in combating terrorism. I assure the people that we will make J&K terror-free. This is our resolve,” he said.