Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday laid a wreath and paid homage to the fallen Sepoy Pardeep Singh during an anti-terror operation in Anantnag. “I bow to the exemplary courage and sacrifice of our braveheart. A grateful nation will always remain indebted to his martyrdom. The entire nation stands firmly with his family in this hour of grief,” the LG said.

The mortal remains of Sepoy Singh would be sent to his hometown for last rites with full military honour.