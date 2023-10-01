LG leads cleanliness drive in Dal Lake

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha led the cleanliness and de-weeding drive inside the Dal Lake on Sunday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that participating in the one hour of citizen-led ‘Shramdaan’ for ‘Swachhata’ campaign, the LG led the cleanliness and de-weeding drive at the Char Chinar in Dal Lake.

He joined the citizens from all walks of life who were gathered in large numbers to pay ‘swachhanjali’ to Mahatma Gandhi.

“The way we see the surroundings becomes the experience of our life. Cleanliness brings happiness, joy, and prosperity. It is the door to reaching closest to the God. I am happy to witness cleanliness turning into the ambition of society and garbage-free cities and villages are no longer imagination but a reality,” Sinha said.