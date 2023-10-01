LG leads cleanliness drive in Dal Lake

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha led the cleanliness and de-weeding drive inside the Dal Lake on Sunday.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that participating in the one hour of citizen-led ‘Shramdaan’ for ‘Swachhata’ campaign, the LG led the cleanliness and de-weeding drive at the Char Chinar in Dal Lake.
He joined the citizens from all walks of life who were gathered in large numbers to pay ‘swachhanjali’ to Mahatma Gandhi.
“The way we see the surroundings becomes the experience of our life. Cleanliness brings happiness, joy, and prosperity. It is the door to reaching closest to the God. I am happy to witness cleanliness turning into the ambition of society and garbage-free cities and villages are no longer imagination but a reality,” Sinha said.
He called upon people to make united efforts and contribute to realise the vision of a ‘garbage-free India’.
“‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has become a Jan-Andolan in J&K. It is our collective responsibility to protect our surroundings, our lakes, and rivers and spread awareness on cleanliness,” the LG said.
He said that the ‘Swachh’ revolution across J&K is also creating new livelihood opportunities, generating more revenues, and improving the quality of life, and reiterated the commitment of the administration to strengthen the ‘Swachhata’ movement in J&K.
At the UT-level event, Sinha congratulated the citizens and the administration on achieving ODF PLUS status for 100 percent villages of J&K under the ‘model’ category.
He said that this historic milestone underlines the united resolve of building dream villages with new potential, and possibilities, and full of self-confidence.
The LG administered the ‘Swachhata’ pledge to the officials and the citizens.
He also flagged off the fleet of Shikaras and participated in the cleanliness drive at Char Chinar.
At Golden Island in Dal Lake, Sinha interacted with school students and encouraged them to become ‘Swachhagrahi’.
Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Mayor, Junaid Azim Mattu; Advisor to LG, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar; and Chief Secretary, Arun Kumar Mehta also participated in the Shramdaan.
Padma Shri S P Varma, members of Gandhi Global family, and several other civil society groups and organisations were also present on the occasion.