LG listens, acts swiftly

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday listened to the public grievances and passed on-spot directions to resolve the issues of the people on the spot.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that interacting with the citizens, who had filed their complaints on JKIGRAMS during the ‘LG’s Mulaqaat - Live Public Grievance Hearing’ at the civil secretariat here, several cases were disposed of on the spot for which the applicants expressed their gratitude to the LG.
The LG directed the officials to safeguard the interests of the common citizens and ensure that the grievances are attended promptly.
“JKIGRAMS complaint mechanism is serving a range of objectives including feedback on the quality of services and strengthening transparency, integrity and accountability in the system to respond to people’s needs,” he said.
On a grievance filed by Sanjay Sharma from Akhnoor regarding non-functioning of tubewell in his area, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jammu informed the LG that it would be replaced with a new one within three days.
In another grievance, an applicant had urged the authorities for providing road connectivity to an ancient temple in village Bagoona, Vijaypur and the LG directed the DC Samba for necessary action.
On the grievance regarding release of due subsidy under the PMEGP scheme, the Chairman, J&K Bank apprised the LG that the issue would be resolved within 15 days after the LG asked the concerned officers to process the subsidy cases on priority to clear any backlog.
On the issue of water supply in Jaganu, Udhampur, the DC informed the LG that the matter would be resolved soon as the works had already been taken up under relevant scheme after the LG directed the DC to make advance arrangements so that people do not face any issue of water supply in ensuing summer season.
In a complaint filed by an applicant from Poonch regarding the delay in financial assistance under the Marriage Assistance Scheme, the LG directed the DC Poonch to conduct an enquiry into the matter and submit a detailed report within 15 days.
In another grievance filed by Mir Irsheed Hussain regarding encroachment within the premises of Government Middle School Hajipora in Anantnag, the LG issued directions to the district administration to remove encroachments from the school land and restore it as per the revenue records.
Waseem Ashraf from Kupwara expressed his gratitude to the LG-led administration for prompt resolution of the issue through JKIGRAMS regarding provision of pipes for water supply.
Additional Secretary, Public Grievances Cell, Narinder Kour conducted the proceedings of the LG’s Mulaqaat.
Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, Administrative Secretaries, Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, SSPs, HoDs and other senior officers were present during the interaction.