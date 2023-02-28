LG listens, acts swiftly

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday listened to the public grievances and passed on-spot directions to resolve the issues of the people on the spot.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that interacting with the citizens, who had filed their complaints on JKIGRAMS during the ‘LG’s Mulaqaat - Live Public Grievance Hearing’ at the civil secretariat here, several cases were disposed of on the spot for which the applicants expressed their gratitude to the LG.

The LG directed the officials to safeguard the interests of the common citizens and ensure that the grievances are attended promptly.