LG Manoj Sinha condemns killing

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha strongly condemned the dastardly terror attack on Sanjay Kumar Sharma in Pulwama. An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the LG in his message said that the administration is standing strong with the bereaved family.

“My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. The administration has given a free hand to the security forces to deal with the terrorists and we will continue to combat such acts of terrorism firmly and decisively,” the LG said.