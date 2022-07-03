LG Mathur lays foundation stone of Ladakh Bhawan at Dwarka in Delhi

Kargil: Lieutenant Governor Ladakh R K Mathur on Sunday laid the foundation stone of the Ladakh Bhawan (Kargil wing) in presence of Chairman and Chief Executive Councillor (CEC), LAHDC Kargil Feroz Ahmed Khan.
Executive Councillor (Works) Syed Abass Razvi, Executive Councillor (Social Welfare) Syed Mehdi Fazily, Executive Councillor (Health) Mohsin Ali, Commissioner Secretary (PWD) UT Ladakh Ajeet Kumar Sahu , Deputy Commissioner/CEO LAHDC Kargil Santosh Sukhadeve, District Superintending Engineer (R&B) Kargil Nissar Hussain, president All Kargil Students Association Kargil and a large number of students were also present on the occasion.
Ladakh Bhawan (Kargil wing), which has been a long pending demand, is proposed as a residential complex for the people of Kargil who have to visit the national capital.
The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) is entrusted with the responsibility to complete the said project in 18-20 months and a cost of Rs 14.32 Cr will be incurred on the project.
The complex will be a four-storeyed building on the G+3 pattern with an underground parking space, two VIP Suites, twenty-four rooms, two dormitories, kitchen, Conference Hall etc. Additional common parking space and a public park with recreation for children will also be available in the vicinity.
Interacting with the media, LG Mathur congratulated the people of Kargil and LAHDC Kargil. He instructed the CPWD authorities to ensure timely completion of the project. He assured that the UT administration would not let funds hamper the construction.
Speaking on the occasion, CEC, LAHDC, Kargil Feroz Khan extended gratitude to the UT administration led by R K Mathur for including the said project under the Special Development Package.
He hoped that the building would be completed within the stipulated time frame and the people of Kargil who would visit the national capital for treatment, short business trip, onwards journey for pilgrimages etc. would benefit from the facility.
The building is located at a fifteen-minute walk from the nearby Metro station and the Delhi Airport is also nearby which would prove extremely beneficial for pilgrims, students and other visitors from Kargil.
He further said that efforts were on to materialise the said project since 2003-04. CEC Kargil thanked all persons and agencies involved right from the beginning especially former CEC, LAHDC, Kargil Kacho Ahmed Ali Khan for their proactive role in acquiring the land.
Lauding the efforts put in by the UT administration CEC Khan said the UT administration fast-tracked the process of according administrative approval for the said project and had already released Rs 4 Cr to the executing agency for execution of work.
Earlier, the CPWD authorities briefed the guests about the architectural design and the facilities to be provided.