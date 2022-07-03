LG Mathur lays foundation stone of Ladakh Bhawan at Dwarka in Delhi

Speaking on the occasion, CEC, LAHDC, Kargil Feroz Khan extended gratitude to the UT administration led by R K Mathur for including the said project under the Special Development Package.

He hoped that the building would be completed within the stipulated time frame and the people of Kargil who would visit the national capital for treatment, short business trip, onwards journey for pilgrimages etc. would benefit from the facility.

The building is located at a fifteen-minute walk from the nearby Metro station and the Delhi Airport is also nearby which would prove extremely beneficial for pilgrims, students and other visitors from Kargil.