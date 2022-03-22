LG meets Ukraine-returned MBBS students of Kashmir

They also expressed their appreciation to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for the safe return of Indian students from Ukraine under “Operation Ganga”. During the interaction, the students raised concerns regarding their studies in view of the prevailing situation in Ukraine, and also shared with the Lieutenant Governor the stories of their evacuation.

They requested the Lieutenant Governor to accommodate them in medical colleges of J&K and other parts of the country for further studies. The Lt Governor while interacting with the students assured them of all possible support by the government.

Central and the UT Government is working on a policy to help Ukraine returned students to complete their studies in India, said the Lt Governor.