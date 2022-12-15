LG meets Union Power Minister, seeks higher power allocation for J&K

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thrusday sought higher power allocation to Jammu and Kashmir from the Centre that assured of extending all possible assistance.

An official spokemsan in a statement issued here said that the LG had a meeting with Union Minister of Power and New and Renewable Energy R K Singh at New Delhi during which the LG requested for higher power allocation to J&K.

He said that the union power minister assured that his ministry would extend all possible assistance to ensure adequate availability of resources.