LG meets Union Power Minister, seeks higher power allocation for J&K

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thrusday sought higher power allocation to Jammu and Kashmir from the Centre that assured of extending all possible assistance.
An official spokemsan in a statement issued here said that the LG had a meeting with Union Minister of Power and New and Renewable Energy R K Singh at New Delhi during which the LG requested for higher power allocation to J&K.
He said that the union power minister assured that his ministry would extend all possible assistance to ensure adequate availability of resources.
The spokesman said that during the meeting various measures required to ensure uninterrupted power supply and improve power infrastructure of J&K were discussed.
He said that the union power minister assured to examine this request and take early action.
The spokesman said that the LG also shared efforts of the J&K government toward building up Transmission and Distribution (T&D) infrastructure and steps taken to reduce the Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) losses and improving the quality and reliability of power supply to the people.
He said that Power Secretary Alok Kumar and other senior officials of the Ministry of Power and New and Renewable Energy were also present during the meeting.