LG pays obeisance at Kheer Bhawani

Ganderbal: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday paid obeisance at Kheer Bhawani in Ganderbal and reviewed the arrangements being made for Jyeshtha Ashtami.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that during his visit to the Tulmulla shrine at Ganderbal where he offered his prayers, the LG announced the construction of Yatri Bhawan at Kheer Bhawani temple to facilitate the visiting devotees.

He directed the district administration and all government departments to work out a detailed project report for the construction of the Bhawan.

Sinha appraised the preparations for the upcoming Kheer Bhawani Mela and directed the officials and stakeholders to make all necessary arrangements for the convenience of the visiting devotees.

He directed the officials to ensure logistical arrangements, power, water supply, essential commodities, medical services and other necessary requirements for the Kheer Bhawani Mela.