LG pays obeisance at Vaishno Devi shrine

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday paid obeisance at the holy shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji and released a bhajan and Web-Series on Maa Vaishno Devi at the SMVD Spiritual Growth Centre, Katra, said a statement.

The Lt Governor also released the biography of well-known entrepreneur, JC Chaudhry, who facilitated the making of the bhajan and web-series on Maa Vaishno Devi.

The Lt Governor congratulated the family members of Ramanand Sagar and CEO, SMVDB for contributing to the making of Bhajan and Web Series on Maa Vaishno Devi.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor extended his wishes on the auspicious occasion of Navratri and prayed for peace, progress, prosperity, and well-being of the people.