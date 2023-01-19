LG pays obeisance at Zeashta Devi Temple

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday paid obeisance at the Zeashta Devi Temple at Zeathyar and prayed for peace, progress and prosperity in J&K and wellbeing of all citizens.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that during his visit, the LG also took appraisal of the demands for the augmentation of facilities for the devotees.

He passed explicit directions to the officials to address all the issues at the earliest.