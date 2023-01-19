LG pays obeisance at Zeashta Devi Temple

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday paid obeisance at the Zeashta Devi Temple at Zeathyar and prayed for peace, progress and prosperity in J&K and wellbeing of all citizens.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that during his visit, the LG also took appraisal of the demands for the augmentation of facilities for the devotees.
He passed explicit directions to the officials to address all the issues at the earliest.
The LG was briefed on the action taken to address the demands pertaining to security, installation of solar lighting and heating, dedicated water connection for the temple, construction of waste disposal unit, and development of temple complex.
He took on the spot appraisal from the concerned departments and directed for speedy implementation of related projects. Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar Muhammad Aijaz, Commissioner SMC Athar Aamir Khan, and SSP Srinagar Rakesh Balwal were also present on the occasion.