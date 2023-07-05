LG pays obeisance to Guru Hargobind Singh Ji

Srinagar / Pulwama: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid obeisance to Guru Hargobind Singh Ji on his birth anniversary at Gurdwara Chatti Padshahi near Kathi Darwaza and Gurdwara Sri Shadimarg Sahib in Pulwama.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the LG extended his heartiest greetings to the people and prayed for peace, prosperity, happiness and well being of one and all.
In his address on the occasion, he said Guru Hargobind Singh Ji was an embodiment of sacrifice, social justice, compassion, and universal brotherhood.
“His blessings continue to guide humanity on the path of peace and virtuous living,” Sinha said. “Guru Hargobind Sahib always motivated the people to embrace social equality, social justice and compassion. His life and vision of inner and outer strength, unity, brotherhood and equality of all human beings is very relevant in today's world.”
He said: “Our Gurus have taught us that the path to supreme realisation, to godliness starts with surrendering to God and working for social and religious harmony in the society. They have always guided us for both inner and outer journeys for holistic development.”
The LG called upon the people to join hands and work together towards building a society without discrimination and rise above narrow considerations to promote the ideals of social harmony, righteousness, truthfulness, fraternity, and universalism.
“We should renew our commitment to these ideals on the occasion of Prakash Parv of Guru Hargobind Sahib, strengthen our resolve to create a just and humane society and work towards the collective goal of inclusive development and upliftment of the underprivileged,” he said.
Lauding the contribution of Sikh community in nation building, Sinha said that the administration was committed to provide all the necessary support to the community to realise their dreams and aspirations.
Mayor of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Junaid Azim Mattu; religious heads; members of Gurdwara Prabandhak Committees; prominent citizens; senior officials of Police and civil administration; community elders; and people from all walks of life gathered in large numbers to pay their obeisance to Guru Hargobind Singh Ji.