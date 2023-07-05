LG pays obeisance to Guru Hargobind Singh Ji

Srinagar / Pulwama: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid obeisance to Guru Hargobind Singh Ji on his birth anniversary at Gurdwara Chatti Padshahi near Kathi Darwaza and Gurdwara Sri Shadimarg Sahib in Pulwama.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the LG extended his heartiest greetings to the people and prayed for peace, prosperity, happiness and well being of one and all.

In his address on the occasion, he said Guru Hargobind Singh Ji was an embodiment of sacrifice, social justice, compassion, and universal brotherhood.

“His blessings continue to guide humanity on the path of peace and virtuous living,” Sinha said. “Guru Hargobind Sahib always motivated the people to embrace social equality, social justice and compassion. His life and vision of inner and outer strength, unity, brotherhood and equality of all human beings is very relevant in today's world.”