LG pays tributes to Kargil heroes

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday paid homage to the heroes of Kargil War ahead of the ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’.

“On Kargil Vijay Diwas, I pay my tributes to the valiant soldiers, officers, who displayed magnificent valour and the spirit of sacrifice to protect the sovereignty and integrity of the motherland,” the LG said.

“I respectfully bow down to the families of our Kargil War heroes. We are forever indebted to them for their sacrifices and service to the nation.”