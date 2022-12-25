LG pays tributes to Vajpayee on his birth anniversary

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday paid tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary which is celebrated as the ‘Good Governance Day’.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that in his message, the LG said: “Humble tributes to Vajpayee. As a statesman and able administrator, Vajpayee kept the nation first. His visible presence in Indian politics for more than six decades shaped India's future and raised India's global stature.”
He said Vajpayee strongly believed in people-centric governance and equal opportunities to the people.
“He ensured economic and social justice fully reaches to the people and they become partners in the system. Under his leadership, India became stronger both economically and socially. On this day, let us reaffirm our pledge to work for the realisation of the dream of making India a developed nation,” the LG said.