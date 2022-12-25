LG pays tributes to Vajpayee on his birth anniversary

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday paid tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary which is celebrated as the ‘Good Governance Day’.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that in his message, the LG said: “Humble tributes to Vajpayee. As a statesman and able administrator, Vajpayee kept the nation first. His visible presence in Indian politics for more than six decades shaped India's future and raised India's global stature.”