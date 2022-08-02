LG performs Chhari Mubarak Pujan

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday took part in the Chhari Mubarak Pujan in presence of Mahant Charri Mubarak Amarnath, Deependra Giri at Mahadev Gir Dashnami Akhada here.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the Chhari Mubarak Pujan was performed on the occasion of Shravan Shukal Panchami, and was one of the important rituals before the culmination of the annual Amarnath Yatra.