LG performs Chhari Mubarak Pujan

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday took part in the Chhari Mubarak Pujan in presence of Mahant Charri Mubarak Amarnath, Deependra Giri at Mahadev Gir Dashnami Akhada here.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the Chhari Mubarak Pujan was performed on the occasion of Shravan Shukal Panchami, and was one of the important rituals before the culmination of the annual Amarnath Yatra.
Performing the Chhari Mubarak Pujan, the LG prayed for sustained peace, progress, and prosperity in J&K and the well-being of the people.
Speaking on the sidelines of the Pujan, he said that over three lakh yatris had visited the Amarnath shrine and advised the devotees to visit the shrine before August 5 as inclement weather is expected from the second week of this month.