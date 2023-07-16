LG praises Bandipora’s dairy entrepreneur for transforming livelihoods

Bandipora: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday commended Peerzada Muqeem, an entrepreneur from north Kashmir’s Bandipora district for transforming livelihoods through dairy farming.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that in the recent episode of the talk show, ‘Awaam Ki Awaaz’, the LG highlighted the inspiring journey of Muqeem, a postgraduate in Diplomacy, Law and Business.

He said that with unwavering determination to forge his own path, Muqeem defied conventional norms by choosing dairy farming as his means of livelihood, ultimately establishing a successful milk processing plant.

Sinha said that under the guidance and support of the district administration and Department of Animal Husbandry in Kashmir, Muqeem tapped the vast potential of dairy farming, transforming it into a lucrative business venture.

“Currently supplying approximately 300 liters of fresh milk to the market, Muqeem has not only secured a handsome livelihood for himself but has also created employment opportunities for many in the district,” he said.