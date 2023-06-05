LG praises officials for successful G20 meeting

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha interacted with the senior officials of Police and Civil Administration of Jammu Division, today at Raj Bhawan.

The Lt Governor commended the contribution by the officials in ensuring the success of the G20 meeting and appreciated the good work done by the team.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Shaleen Kabra, Financial Commissioner Revenue; Mukesh Singh, ADGP Jammu, Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Deputy Commissioners and other senior officers were present.