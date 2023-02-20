LG prays for peace

Katra: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday paid obeisance at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine at Katra and prayed for peace.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that accompanied by Mahamandleshwar Shri Swami Vishveshvaranand Giriji Maharaj and other board members, the LG prayed for peace, prosperity, and happiness for all.

Paying obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum, the LG, during his visit, inaugurated Tripti Bhojanalaya and Prasad Kendra cum souvenir shop at the shrine.

He said that the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board was fully devoted to provide better facilities to the yatris during their yatra to shrine.