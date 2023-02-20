LG prays for peace

Katra: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday paid obeisance at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine at Katra and prayed for peace.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that accompanied by Mahamandleshwar Shri Swami Vishveshvaranand Giriji Maharaj and other board members, the LG prayed for peace, prosperity, and happiness for all.
Paying obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum, the LG, during his visit, inaugurated Tripti Bhojanalaya and Prasad Kendra cum souvenir shop at the shrine.
He said that the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board was fully devoted to provide better facilities to the yatris during their yatra to shrine.
“In the last 3 years, we have developed new infrastructure and several new initiatives like RFID, CCTV, and started new registration counter for the hassle-free yatra,” the LG said.
He said that the upcoming Durga Bhawan and skywalk, and the recently approved integrated digital solution would make this spiritual journey more convenient, organized, and memorable for the devotees.
The LG, who is also the Chairman of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), took first-hand appraisal of the progress of the ongoing construction work of Durga Bhawan and other facilities.
“SMVDSB has decided to develop Shankaracharya temple near Katra. The Durga Bhawan will be dedicated to the devotees before Navratri festival this year. It will provide accommodation to 3000 yatris per day near the Bhawan,” the LG said.
Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Anshul Garg briefed the LG about the ongoing projects and the efforts of the board for upgrading and expanding the facilities for the yatris.