LG prays for peace at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine

Katra: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday paid obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine and prayed for happiness, peace and prosperity for all.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating the newly constructed Durga Bhawan at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, the LG sought the blessings of the Mata Vaishno Devi and dedicated the facility to the devotees.

Congratulating the entire team of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi (SMVD) shrine board and everyone associated with the project, the LG said that the bhawan with the capacity to accommodate 3000 yatris per day would provide ease and comfort to the seekers, besides ensuring effective crowd management.