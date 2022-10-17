LG promises Rs 2 lakh insurance cover for every J&K unorganised sector employee

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said that the government would extend Rs 2 lakh insurance cover to the entire workforce including those in the unorganised sector.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing a review meeting of the Labour and Employment Department here, the LG issued directions to extend Rs 2 lakh insurance cover to the entire workforce including those in the unorganised sector.

He said that the premium of the insurance would be borne by the Department of Labour and Employment.

“The government is committed to social and economic justice to the workforce in the unorganised sector and every effort is being made to protect the interest of the labour, their welfare, and necessary skill development to improve the capability,” the LG said.