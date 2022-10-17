LG promises Rs 2 lakh insurance cover for every J&K unorganised sector employee

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said that the government would extend Rs 2 lakh insurance cover to the entire workforce including those in the unorganised sector.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing a review meeting of the Labour and Employment Department here, the LG issued directions to extend Rs 2 lakh insurance cover to the entire workforce including those in the unorganised sector.
He said that the premium of the insurance would be borne by the Department of Labour and Employment.
“The government is committed to social and economic justice to the workforce in the unorganised sector and every effort is being made to protect the interest of the labour, their welfare, and necessary skill development to improve the capability,” the LG said.
Appraising the function of the department, he said that dedicated efforts should be made to saturate self-employment schemes and asked the department to organise a mega job fair each at Srinagar and Jammu.
Enquiring about the steps put in place by the department to ensure there was no bonded labour and child labour case in J&K, the LG asked the department to ensure J&K was free from bonded labour and child labour by regular inspections and conducting surveys.
He directed starting of a helpline for unorganised workforce.
“The department should ensure there is no case of exploitation of unorganised workers. Proper employment planning and flexibility in the labour deployment in the backdrop of changing market conditions should be the priority,” the LG said.
He impressed upon the senior officers of the Labour and Employment Department to ensure the welfare and support of the unorganised workforce and their children.
“Health, safety and social security benefits like financial assistance should be the top priority of the department. It should also ensure that all possible assistance for children’s education and scholarships are extended within a fixed timeline,” the LG directed the officers.
Reviewing the employment sector of the department, he emphasized integrated planning by bringing all departments on a single platform and working in convergence for effective and efficient employment-related services.
“Facilitate employment opportunities through national job fairs and an IEC campaign should be launched to generate awareness among the target population,” the LG said. He directed the department for registration of the entire unorganised workforce and transition of all accounts of J&K EPFO to Central EPFO at the earliest.
The LG said that industries in J&K should employ a local skilled workforce and trained ITI professionals.
“The department should assess career counseling sessions every six months,” he told the officers.
The LG also issued directions to activate labour sarais (night shelters), their proper functioning, and completing the under-construction shelters at the earliest.
“Resolve all 974 pending court cases under various labour acts in the stipulated time frame and conduct regular meetings of the advisory boards about the Labour and Employment Department, besides proper functioning of ESI scheme,” he said.
Commissioner Secretary, Labour and Employment Department Sarita Chauhan briefed the LG about the functioning and roles of the department.
Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Executive Officer and Secretary J&K Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board Munir-ul-Islam, Director Employment, J&K, Nisar Ahmad Wani, and Labour Commissioner J&K Abdul Rashid War were also present on the occasion.