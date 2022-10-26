LG releases Sheikh Khalid Jehangir’s book ‘The Two Kashmirs’ in Delhi

Speaking on the transformational journey of J&K, the LG said, “While the abrogation of Article 370 has brought a new dawn of hope to the aspirations of the people of J&K and the overall economy has taken a quantum leap, PoK suffers from extreme poverty and an ailing economy.”

He said that the poverty-stricken country which failed to provide even basic facilities to its people continues to make nefarious attempts to mislead the youth of J&K.

“The society needs to identify and unmask Pakistan and its sympathisers,” the LG said.

He said that on the development front, J&K was presenting a new example before the world.

“Today, the citizens of J&K are contributing to nation-building, creating a rich legacy for future generations. On the other hand, the neighbouring country is building terror training camps and safe havens for the terrorist,” the LG said.

He said that J&K was witnessing progress and prosperity post-abrogation of Article 370.

“Health, education, infrastructure, industries, agriculture, start-ups, tourism, connectivity, sports, handicrafts, e-governance, ease of living, empowerment of farmers, youth, women, and in every sector J&K was emerging as a top performer,” the LG said.

He said that there was a time when Pulwama used to be in the news for all the wrong reasons but had become the top-ranked region in the District Performance Index now and was also gradually emerging as the new business hub of Kashmir.

“Big companies of the country and abroad are investing in J&K. Social equity, transparent and accountable governance system, and improved work culture have reduced the development gap of decades,” the LG said.

He said that this was the new J&K which had become synonymous with prosperity, the progress of youth, and welfare of the common man.

“The administration no longer works for a few families but for 1 crore 30 lakh citizens of J&K. We have been successful in ensuring people’s trust in the rule of law,” the LG said.

He urged the people to join hands and work towards achieving peace, and greater progress, and upholding the pride of the tricolor.

The author of the book, Sheikh Khalid Jehangir threw light on the contents of the book and gave a comparative overview of the development scenario of J&K and PoK.

Vice Chancellor of the University of Kashmir Prof Nilofar Khan, senior politician Ashish Sood, Distinguished Fellow at Institute for Peace and Conflict Studies Rana Banerji, and CEO Vitasta Publishing Limited Renu Kaul Verma were also present on the occasion at the India International Centre, New Delhi.

Organised by International Centre for Peace Studies, the book launch event was followed by a session on ‘Jammu Kashmir: 75-Glorious Years and Looking Ahead’.