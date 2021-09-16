LG releases Silver Souvenir coin

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, who is the chairman of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, today released 20-gram Silver Souvenir coin (999 fineness) ahead of the “Sharad Navratras and Diwali” for millions of devotees worldwide during the 68th meeting of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board here at the Raj Bhavan.

Prior to the release of 20-gram Silver Souvenir coin today, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) had developed 2g, 5g & 10g Gold and Silver coins of guaranteed purity carrying an inscription of the idol of goddess Mata Vaishno Devi Ji.

The rates of the coins depend on the denomination chosen and the prevailing gold/silver rates.

These coins are available at souvenir shops at Bhawan, Jammu Airport, Katra and Vaishnavi Dham Jammu, an official handout said.

In addition, the Lt Governor also e-inaugurated a digital library established at SGC Katra with the aim to ease out the difficulty in finding out information from voluminous books.