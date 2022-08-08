LG remembers sacrifices of Martyrs of Karbala

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday remembered the sacrifice of the Martyrs of Karbala on the eve of Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that in his message, the LG said the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions had guided humanity to strive for justice, values, and righteousness.

He prayed for peace and prosperity in J&K and urged the people to be kind, compassionate, and work for the needy and the underprivileged.