LG reviews arrangements ahead of President Draupadi Murmu’s J&K visit

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday chaired a meeting to review the arrangements ahead of the visit of the President of India, Draupadi Murmu to Jammu Kashmir.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the LG appraised the preparations for the convocation of the University of Kashmir (KU) to be attended by the President.
He also reviewed the security arrangements and directed for implementation of a meticulous traffic plan during the President’s visit.
Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar; Vice Chancellor University of Kashmir (KU), Prof Nilofer Khan; Principal Secretary to LG, Mandeep Kumar Bhandari; Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Bidhuri; Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Central Kashmir Range (CKR), Sujit Kumar; Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Commissioner, Athar Amir Khan; Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar Muhammad Aijaz; Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar, Rakesh Balwal also attended the meeting.