LG reviews arrangements for PM’s visit

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday stated that the visit of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Panchayat Palli in Samba district, where he would address the people of J&K along with all the Gram Sabhas across the country, would be “historic, unprecedented and honour” for the UT.

“The Prime Minister has always given utmost priority to Jammu and Kashmir. I am thankful to the Prime Minister for choosing Jammu and Kashmir to observe the Panchayati Raj Diwas. He would be addressing the panchayats of the entire country from here and it is our honour,” he said while speaking to the media after reviewing arrangements at Palli village.