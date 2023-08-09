LG reviews arrangements for ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Srinagar

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday reviewed the arrangements for the ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Srinagar.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing a high-level meeting with the senior officers of the civil administration, Police, and security forces to review preparedness of ‘Tiranga Yatra’ celebration, the LG said, “We all should take special pride in saluting our beloved tricolour and celebrating this occasion. It is also an opportunity to recall the great sacrifice of our freedom fighters, who secured us our freedom.”

He said that the citizens from all walks of life should come together to participate in a walkathon from KICC to the Botanical Garden on August 13.

“We should pay homage to the freedom fighters and all brave soldiers, who have sacrificed their lives for the unity and integrity of the nation,” the LG said.