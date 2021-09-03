LG reviews Covid containment measures

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Government has set the target of administering One lakh Covid vaccine doses per day. The decision was taken during the weekly meetings chaired by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to review the Covid scenario in J&K.

The Lt Governor asked the DCs and Health department to effectively utilize the existing available stock of vaccines to meet the set target. He also directed to maintain the buffer stock of vaccines in all the districts.

During the meeting with DCs and SPs, the Lt Governor directed the joint team of police & civil administration to strictly enforce Covid protocol and take administrative actions against violators.

Conduct aggressive vaccination and testing across the UT with a dedicated focus on areas reporting increase in positive cases, the Lt Governor told the officials.