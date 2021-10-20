LG reviews developmental scenario in Baramulla

Baramulla: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today visited Baramulla to review overall developmental scenario in the district. He took first-hand appraisal of all central and UT government developmental and social security schemes, besides assessing performance of different departments.

The Lt Governor noted that the UT government is putting sustained efforts to remove difficulties and making social security & welfare schemes easily accessible to all eligible citizens. He exhorted upon officials to undertake regular public outreach activities for ensuring 100% saturation of all the

beneficiary-oriented schemes and prompt redressal of public grievances.

Reviewing the district Capex plan and other important infrastructure projects in the district, the Lt Governor issued instructions to the Deputy Commissioner to monitor all infrastructure projects periodically and ensure their completion within stipulated timelines. He also directed the JKPCC functionaries to complete Academic and Administrative blocks of GMC Baramulla by November end.