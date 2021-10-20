LG reviews developmental scenario in Baramulla

Baramulla: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today visited Baramulla to review overall developmental scenario in the district. He took first-hand appraisal of all central and UT government developmental and social security schemes, besides assessing performance of different departments.
The Lt Governor noted that the UT government is putting sustained efforts to remove difficulties and making social security & welfare schemes easily accessible to all eligible citizens. He exhorted upon officials to undertake regular public outreach activities for ensuring 100% saturation of all the
beneficiary-oriented schemes and prompt redressal of public grievances.
Reviewing the district Capex plan and other important infrastructure projects in the district, the Lt Governor issued instructions to the Deputy Commissioner to monitor all infrastructure projects periodically and ensure their completion within stipulated timelines. He also directed the JKPCC functionaries to complete Academic and Administrative blocks of GMC Baramulla by November end.
Enquiring about the status of power augmentation works being done in the district, the Lt Governor asked the concerned to submit regular reports on the stages of project completion.
The Lt Governor directed to complete up-gradation of Amargarh, Sheeri, and Delina grid stations within given timelines to boost up the present capacity of power distribution. He also directed to maintain sufficient stock of transformers keeping in view the upcoming winter session and reducing the AT&T losses.
Explicit instructions were issued to the Power department functionaries to restore power supply during upcoming winters within 12 hours in urban and 24 hours in rural areas. “Undertake advance planning and Optimum resource allocation to ensure minimum hassle to common citizens”, the Lt Governor asserted.
The Lt Governor laid specific emphasis on departments to work in close coordination and synergy to remove all bottlenecks and impediments in a time-bound manner so that the project execution is not affected in any way.
Taking serious note of delays in execution of PMGSY projects, the concerned Superintending Engineer was relieved for negligence of duties. The Lt Governor asserted that lackadaisical approach of any government official is unacceptable and urged them to perform their bonafide duties with utmost diligence.
Earlier, Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla, Bhupinder Kumar through a power point presentation gave a detailed overview of the developmental activities and scheme-wise achievements under District Capex Budget, Languishing Projects, JJM, Back to Village, PWD, Power, PHE, Social welfare, and other sectors.
The Lt Governor directed the district administration to identify minimum five youths from every panchayat in order to provide them assistance for self-employment opportunities under various employment generation and entrepreneurial initiatives.
On the occasion, the Lt Governor also e-inaugurated smart kindergartens in 18 education zones of the District. He called for making determined efforts for reducing the dropout ratio of female students and further improving the female literacy rate. He also enquired about the various initiatives taken by the department for students during the last one year including community classes and other initiatives.
Later, the Lt Governor also interacted with the DDC Chairperson and members, representatives of the PRI’s, ULB’s and received their valuable suggestions. Representatives of the NC, PDP, BJP and Apni Party met the Lt Governor and presented their view on various issues of public importance.
The Lt Governor said that the UT Government is committed to strengthen the PRI’s institutions. He urged them to participate proactively in the entire process of planning and execution of works in their respective areas for the equitable development of the district.
He called upon the PRI representatives to lay special focus on ensuring cleanliness in their village and wards so that Swachhta ranking of their respective areas could be among the best in the UT and the country. He also urged the elected representatives to ensure maximum reach of all social security and welfare schemes of central and UT government in their respective areas.
Delegation of Traders Federation Baramulla, Fruit Growers Association, All J&K Students Movement also met the Lt Governor and put forth various issues of public importance for which Lt Governor assured that their genuine issues will be taken up for consideration. The Lt Governor urged them to keep working for the public good.
Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lt Governor; Naveen Kumar Choudhary, Principal Secretary Agriculture Production Department; Pandurang K Pole, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Rayees Mohammad Bhat, SP Baramulla; SP Sopore besides all district and sectoral officers were present.