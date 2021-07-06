LG reviews functioning of Public Works Department

While reviewing the achievements being registered during the last six years, the Lt Governor complimented the efforts put in by the concerned officers for completing 3167 kms of new road length in 2020-21, which is more than double as compared to the length covered in previous 5 years.

On being informed about the target set by the PW(R&B) Department for covering around 4200 km road under PMGSY I&II connecting 191 habitations, besides completing 237 languishing projects this year, the Lt Governor advised the officials for pooling of resources and opting for convergence mode for better outcome and speedy execution of projects.

Under Pot-hole Free Road programme, this year, the department aims to make 6000 km road length free of pot-holes, the chair was informed.

For maintaining transparency and accountability in the working of the department, the Lt Governor asked the concerned functionaries to put the working in public domain so that people can have easy access to all the relevant information. He also called for developing a mechanism for providing right information to the public with the factual position of the projects.

On enquiring about the Health Infrastructural development being taken place in the UT, the Lt Governor was informed that the department is aiming at completing as many as 74 health infrastructural projects by the end of this year. The officials were also directed for ensuring effective utilization of installed oxygen plants.

He directed the concerned officials to expedite the pace of work on all projects taken up by the Department under various schemes for their timely completion, besides taking all requisite measures to remove the bottlenecks, if any, to achieve the target within fixed timelines.

The Lt Governor also sought a detailed report of schemes yet to be completed, besides work status of schools and colleges undertaken by JKPCC and directed for their completion in a time-bound manner.

During the review meeting, Shailendra Kumar, Principal Secretary to Government, Public Works (R&B) Department gave a detailed briefing about the targets and achievements under various schemes /programmes implemented by PWD (R&B) department for Construction, improvement/upgradation of roads & bridges, for providing connectivity with special focus on rural areas viz. Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY), Bridge Programme, Central Road & Infrastructure fund (CRIF), NABARD, Road Sector, Cities & Towns (Macadamization), Languishing Projects, Pothole Free Road Programme, NHAI/NHIDCL/BRO, and other departmental works.

He informed the meeting that the PW (R&B) Department is maintaining a massive road length of about 41584 kms, besides 1343 bridges across the UT.

The Public Works (R&B) Department has taken a major step forward to develop a web-based system to carry out monitoring and evaluation of all infrastructure projects. This shall be the paradigm shift from manual processes to online system, the Principal Secretary informed the meeting.

The Lt Governor was also apprised about the status of Forest Clearances, health infrastructure, installation status of Oxygen Plants in J&K by MED, National Highways in J&K and, etc.