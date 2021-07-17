LG reviews PDD’s winter action plan

Srinagar: In order to monitor the advance preparations made by the Power Development Department in view of the winter season, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today chaired a meeting to review the action plan of PDD for winter preparedness.

Power infrastructure must be ready for extreme weather conditions, besides proactive measures need to be taken on the ground to meet the winter power demand. All gaps in power Transmission, Distribution must be filled by October, the Lt Governor directed the officers, an official statement said.

The Lt Governor advanced the timelines of several power augmentation projects to October this year and further directed for making all procurements before the arrival of the winter season.

Take experiences of the previous years along. Prioritize high load areas and keep topography into consideration while formulating the multipronged strategies to ensure the uninterrupted power supply to the people during winters. Plan ahead for power supply in Snowbound, remote and inaccessible areas of both the divisions of the UT, the Lt Governor told the officers.