LG reviews power situation for upcoming summer months

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday reviewed the power situation for the upcoming summer months.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing a meeting of the Power Development Department (PDD) to review the power situation during the upcoming summer months here the LG directed the PDD authorities to meet any peak demand and take proactive actions for robust power distribution and transmission system.

The meeting discussed the various aspects to meet the high electricity demand and a multi-pronged strategy to ensure adequate availability of power.

The LG also directed to launch a campaign against theft of electricity.