LG reviews power situation for upcoming summer months

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday reviewed the power situation for the upcoming summer months.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing a meeting of the Power Development Department (PDD) to review the power situation during the upcoming summer months here the LG directed the PDD authorities to meet any peak demand and take proactive actions for robust power distribution and transmission system.
The meeting discussed the various aspects to meet the high electricity demand and a multi-pronged strategy to ensure adequate availability of power.
The LG also directed to launch a campaign against theft of electricity.
He said cases of theft should be tackled on priority since it was an important aspect to ensure energy security to all.
The LG sought a detailed report on the ongoing power sector projects and schemes like installation of pre-paid meters.
He directed the officers to analyse all issues like manpower augmentation and rationalisation to provide better power services to the people of J&K.
LG SInha also launched Real-Time Data Acquisition System (RT-DAS) that would provide real-time access to performance parameters pertaining to different feeders besides other benefits.
He also passed instructions to complete the augmentation and upgradation work of grid stations on a war footing.
The LG directed the officers to strictly implement the decisions taken in the earlier meetings.
Principal Secretary PDD H Rajesh Prasad gave a presentation on actions taken on the directions during the previous review meeting.
Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta also attended the meeting.